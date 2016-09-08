820 (2016-360 Sept. 7) Okanogan County Fire District 7 Riverside

(2016-360 Sept. 7) Okanogan County Fire District 7 Riverside
Open Public Meeting for Budget Amendment Hearing
to Revise Budget for the purchase of a new brush truck.
Thurs, Sept.22 At 6PM
Riverside Fire Hall 101 First Street
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
