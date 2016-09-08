KREM-2 weather man to broadcast from Brewster

BREWSTER - KREM-2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry will broadcast his 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. weather segments tomorrow live from town prior to the start of the Omak at Brewster football game.

The announcement of his visit and planned weather broadcasts was made during the 11 p.m. newscast Wednesday.

Sherry's decision to broadcast here comes after a competition in which high school football fans contacted KREM-2 and "voted" for the game of the week.

Sherry said the Omak at Brewster game gained about 200 extra votes over the Grangeville vs. Clarkston football games.

The football games start at 7 p.m.

In recent years, Sherry has traveled to Tonasket, Bridgeport, Pateros and covered the Okanogan vs. Omak Backyard Brawl football games.