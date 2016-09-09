Bail set for shooting suspect

Update as of 2:44 p.m. 09/09/16

OKANOGAN – Bail was set at $750,000 today in Okanogan County Superior Court for a Pateros man accused of attempting to kill the president and CEO of Gebbers Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Mark Worth, 45, heard anticipated charges of attempted murder and drive-by shooting for allegedly shooting at 52-year-old Cass Gebbers while driving on a county road outside of Brewster.

Although bail was set, Worth cannot be released from Okanogan County Jail until his next hearing to discuss the possibility of wearing an electronic home monitoring bracelet.

“If you post the bail you still will not be released until there is a hearing,” Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp said.

Arraignment is set for Sept 19.

For more, see the Sunday, Sept. 11, Chronicle and the Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chronicle.

Original story as of 10:22 a.m. 09/08/16

BREWSTER — A 45-year-old Pateros man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Cass Gebbers, president and CEO of Gebbers Farms.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Gebbers, 52, was driving north on Old Highway 97 in Brewster when a black BMW pulled up beside him, said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers. Gebbers, who was talking to his son on his cellphone, looked over and saw the driver roll down his passenger side window and fire a gun at his truck.

“He said, ‘All I saw was a gun and saw the flash,’” Rogers said.

Gebbers suffered cuts from broken grass from his driver side window, but was not hit by the bullets, according to Rogers. One bullet allegedly went through the window and struck Gebbers’ head rest – just inches from his head and another is lodged in the door pillar.

Rogers said Gebbers turned around and headed back to Brewster to report the shooting.

Gebbers identified the alleged shooter as Mark Worth, president and managing broker at MW Real Estate in Pateros.

Gebbers told authorities his family had dealt with strange run-ins with Worth in the past, but nothing that required law enforcement, according to Rogers.

“He knows Mr. Worth,” Rogers said. “They’ve had issues with Mr. Worth before. He’s just done strange things with them, they said.”

Rogers said on Thursday morning that detectives are interviewing Worth, but they have not yet found a cause for the alleged shooting.

Rogers said deputies began searching for Worth for several hours. When leads dried up, Sgt. Kevin Arnold decided he would attempt to contact Worth, who answered and said he would meet with Wenatchee Police, according to Rogers.

Worth, who was driving a black BMW, was taken into custody by Wenatchee Police and later booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, Rogers said.

Rogers said no weapon was found during Worth’s arrest, but his office is seeking search warrants for both vehicles today.

“Were trying to put this together on why this happened,” Rogers said. “Like Cass said, ‘I’ve never had a cross word with him.’”