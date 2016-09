Friday football scores

Photo by Al Camp

BREWSTER - Omak rumbled to a 49-6 victory over Brewster in a non-league game Friday.

Friday scores:

Omak 49, Brewster 6

Sultan 46, Cashmere 7

Stanfield, Ore., 43, Cascade 20

Connell 41, Chelan 12

Okanogan 19, Newport 13

Tonasket 61, Bridgeport 8

Oroville 63, Liberty Bell 12

Lake Roosevelt 40, Manson 14

Cusick 67, Pateros 12

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 45, Waterville 14