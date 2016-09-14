(2016-362 Sept. 14) NOTICE is HEREBY given that the Okanogan County Commissioners office and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are accepting Requests for Qualifications from non-profit organizations (as described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) of the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended) to deliver Destination Marketing Organization services which would provide a unified and equitable tourism marketing service for the three distinct Okanogan districts, the results of which will benefit Okanogan County’s lodging businesses, as well as the overall in-county economy due to increased tourism income. Requests may be emailed to kmd@co.okanogan.wa.us. They may also be mailed or dropped off at Okanogan County Commissioners, 123 5th Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, WA 98840. Submissions are due by October 14, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. For more information please contact Kathleen Descoteaux 509-422-7109 or email her at the email address above.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.