820 (2016-355 Sept. 7, 14) City of Oroville Small Works Roster Quote Request

(2016-355 Sept. 7, 14) City of Oroville Small Works Roster Quote Request

2016 Oroville Public Library ImprovementsThe City of Oroville is requesting quotes for the 2016 Oroville Public Library Improvements Project.

Project description: create additional library floor space, make facility ADA compliant, provide separate multifunctional area with shared restroom facilities, and improve existing and energy efficiency in a complete workman like fashion to include the related site improvements to include grading and the installation of walks. All in accordance with the current State Building Code, General Specifications, Specific Details and Instructions and Project Plans and Specifications. Complete quote packets are available at the Oroville City Hall.

The firm with the lowest responsible quote will be required to be listed on the City of Oroville’s Small Works Roster and have or obtain an Oroville Business Registration prior to beginning work. Said documents may be obtained on-line at www.oroville-wa.com. All valid quotes will need to include documentation on the ability of the firm to obtain construction bonding for the quote amount.

Quotes must be received at the Oroville City Hall, 1308 Ironwood Street, PO Box 2200, Oroville, WA 98844 by 3:00 pm September 23, 2016 in order to be eligible for consideration. Legible faxed quotes will be accepted.

ATTEST: JoAnn L. Denney, Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.