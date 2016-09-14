820 (2016-363 Sept. 14) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-363 Sept. 14) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

Pfeiffer Annexation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City Council of the City of Okanogan has by resolution 2016-08 set the date and time to conduct an open record public hearing on a petition filed by Ms. Joan Pfeiffer to annex some of her property into the City of Okanogan, specifically: Assessor’s Parcel Number 1310160001 also known as Tax 1 part of Lot P, Rio Vista Addition, Okanogan, Okanogan County, Washington. Comprising a territory of 0.44 acres.

The City Council of the City of Okanogan will be conducting an open record public hearing in accordance with 18.100.070 of the Okanogan Municipal Code to take relevant testimony from the public, review the proposed ordinance and to make a decision on the proposed ordinance. This hearing will take place during the City Council’s regularly scheduled September 20, 2016 meeting. The meeting is to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room, City Hall, 120 3rd Avenue, North, Okanogan, please consult the agenda as to what order of business the hearing is. All interested persons are invited to appear and voice approval or disapproval of the annexation.

Persons desiring to provide written comments on the proposal or attain party of record status, must file said comments or intentions with the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. the date of the hearing.

The petition, resolution, property descriptions, maps and the text of the draft ordinance are available for inspection or purchase, please contact the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, (509) 422-3600 during normal business hours or by visiting the city’s website at www.okanogancity.com and following the Public Notice links. For further information please contact the responsible official below.

Christian D. Johnson, C.B.O., Building Official * Permit Administrator(509) 422-3600

P.O. Box 752, Okanogan, WA 98840 e-mail: bdokanogan@ncidata.com

Date of Notice: September 7, 2016 Signature: (on original)

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.