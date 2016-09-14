820 (2016-364 Sept. 14) CITY OF OKANOGAN TOURIST PROMOTION FUNDS

(2016-364 Sept. 14) CITY OF OKANOGAN TOURIST PROMOTION FUNDS

The City of Okanogan is accepting requests for Tourist Promotion Funds from organizations that promote tourism in the City for 2017. These funds can be used for the advertisement or promotion of tourism activities. The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. local time, September 28, 2016. Please contact Okanogan City Hall at 422-3600 for more information or stop by City Hall at 120 Third Avenue, North, Okanogan, WA 98840 between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Craig Attwood, Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.