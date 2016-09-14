820 (2016-365 Sept. 14) City of Okanogan Public Hearing Notice

(2016-365 Sept. 14) City of Okanogan Public Hearing Notice

Revenue Sources and Ad Valorem Tax Rates for Fiscal Year 2017

A Public Hearing to address revenue sources for the City of Okanogan’s 2017 Budget including property tax and sales tax revenues will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on September 20, 2016 in the City Council Chambers, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, WA. All interested persons are invited to appear and give public testimony regarding revenue sources including property tax and sales tax revenue for the City of Okanogan’s 2017 budget.

Following this Public Hearing the Okanogan City Council may consider an Ordinance fixing the amount of the City of Okanogan’s financial requirements to be raised by Ad Valorem Taxes upon all taxable property within the City.

