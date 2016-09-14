820 (2016-367 Sept. 14) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2016-367 Sept. 14) PUBLIC NOTICE

The Department of Natural Resources, Northeast South Okanogan and Highlands District will be holding a Pre-harvest Review at 10:00 a.m., on September 28, 2016. The meeting will be held at the Omak City Hall, located at 2 N. Ash St. Omak, WA. Please park on the north side of the fire hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow interested public, tribes, groups, industry and other agencies the opportunity to comment and provide input regarding planned timber sale activities in Okanogan and Ferry County.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.