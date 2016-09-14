820 (2016-368 Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE

(2016-368 Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

OMAR MARDINI; ALLISON MARDINI; OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY; ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN;

Defendants.

Case No.: 16-2-00078-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY; ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of Sept, 2016, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 37 Alkali Lake Road, Riverside, WA 98849, Okanogan County, Washington for failure to pay loan amounts when due.

DATED: September 8, 2016

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Joseph T. McCormick

[ ] Wendy Walter, WSBA No. 33809

[ ] Annette Cook, WSBA No. 31450

[ ] Christopher Luhrs, WSBA No. 43175

[x] Joseph T. McCormick III, WSBA No. 48883

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.