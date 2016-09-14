820 (2016-369 Sept. 14) Okanogan Council of Governments Meeting Agenda September 19, 2016

(2016-369 Sept. 14) Okanogan Council of Governments Meeting Agenda September 19, 2016
5:00 p.m.
Location: 2 Ash Street N, Omak, WA 98841 (Council Chambers of Omak City Hall)
Introductions/Welcome
Additions/Changes to the Agenda
Action: Approval of Minutes - 06/13/16 & 06/27/16
Update: Treasurer’s Update
Action: Legislative request for RTPO inclusion for OCOG
Discussion/Action: Begin process for 2017 Regional Transportation Plan creation
Update: TIB Re-light Program - Kurt Danison
Discussion: Future Meeting Schedule
Roundtable - Brief Members’ Updates
Adjournment
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-357 Sept. 7) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting
- 820 (2016-367 Sept. 14) PUBLIC NOTICE
- 810 (2016-343 Aug. 17) Notice of Public Hearing
- 820 (2016-348 Aug. 24) Notice The Okanogan County Transit Authority Board
- 820 (2016-363 Sept. 14) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment