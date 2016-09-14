0

820 (2016-369 Sept. 14) Okanogan Council of Governments Meeting Agenda September 19, 2016

5:00 p.m.

Location: 2 Ash Street N, Omak, WA 98841 (Council Chambers of Omak City Hall)

  1. Introductions/Welcome

  2. Additions/Changes to the Agenda

  3. Action: Approval of Minutes - 06/13/16 & 06/27/16

  4. Update: Treasurer’s Update

  5. Action: Legislative request for RTPO inclusion for OCOG

  6. Discussion/Action: Begin process for 2017 Regional Transportation Plan creation

  7. Update: TIB Re-light Program - Kurt Danison

  8. Discussion: Future Meeting Schedule

  9. Roundtable - Brief Members’ Updates

  10. Adjournment

