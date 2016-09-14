820 (2016-370 Sept. 14) Okanogan School Board

(2016-370 Sept. 14) Okanogan School Board

is holding a public workshop on September 21, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the HS/MS Cafetorium. The school board needs to gather information from the school district’s voters about why the April 2016 bond levy failed and to gather ideas about adjustments needed to pass a future bond levy that will still address the district’s building and ground needs.

