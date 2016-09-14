Earthquake shakes region

OLIVER, B.C. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook seismic measuring equipment on both sides of the international border in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10.

Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 9:16 a.m., with the epicenter being about 13 miles east of town.

There was no damage immediately reported.

Canadian media reported sustained shaking for about 25 seconds with reports of people feeling the quake up to 93 miles away.

For the complete story, check out the Sept. 14 issue of The Chronicle on newsstands now or online in our e-edition.