Man accused of attempted murder

OKANOGAN — Bail was set at $750,000 Friday, Sept. 9, in Okanogan County Superior Court for a Pateros man accused of attempting to kill the president and CEO of Gebbers Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Mark Worth, 45, heard anticipated charges of attempted murder and drive-by shooting for allegedly shooting at 52-year-old Cass Gebbers while driving on a county road outside of Brewster.

Although bail was set, Worth cannot be released from Okanogan County Jail until his next hearing to discuss the possibility of wearing an electronic home monitoring bracelet.

