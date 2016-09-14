Pair of fires ignites near Coulee Dam

ELMER CITY – A pair of fires, one on each side of the Columbia River, have blackened more than 2,500 acres of land and forced a temporary closure of the Grand Coulee Dam School District.

Both fires began Sunday, Sept. 11, and were fanned by 15-20 mph winds. Fire causes are under investigation.

State fire assistance was mobilized Monday for the 230 Switch Yard Fire, burning in Douglas County downriver from Grand Coulee. Douglas County Fire District No. 3 Chief Dale Rinker and Grant County Fire District No. 14 Chief Brian Fish requested state mobilization for the fire, which has burned across more than 500 acres.

