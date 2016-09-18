Friday football scores: Oroville rolls past Brewster

Photo by Al Camp
Brewster's Connor Wiggs attempts to run down Oroville's Seth Miller on a kickoff.
BREWSTER — BREWSTER - Oroville improved to 3-0 by taking out Brewster, 39-8, in a Central Washington 2B League game Friday.
Also 3-0 in the CWL is Lake Roosevelt, a 44-0 winner over Liberty Bell.
Stories and more photos from games in Brewster, Omak, Pateros and Okanogan in The Chronicle this Wednesday.
Scores:
Omak 47, Fulton B.C. 22
Chelan 37, Bellevue Christian 14
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 14
Columbia 82, Entiat 46
Inchelium 45, Pateros 0
Oroville 39, Brewster 8
Manson 44, Soap Lake 25
Cusick 42, Yakama Tribal
Wellpinit 34, Northport 12
Odessa-Harrington 60, Republic 6
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 22, Touchet 20
Lake Roosevelt 44, Liberty Bell 0
Statewide:
Archbishop Murphy 38, King’s 0
Arlington 47, Marysville-Getchell 26
Astoria, Ore. 45, Fort Vancouver 7
Ballard 22, Cleveland 16
Battle Ground 48, Mountain View 26
Bothell 31, Mount Si 21
Bremerton 18, Olympic 6
Burlington-Edison 28, Anacortes 0
Camas 64, Davis 6
Cedarcrest 49, South Whidbey 8
Central Valley 38, Mead 27
Chiawana 35, Kamiakin 13
Clark Fork, Idaho 44, Tekoa/Rosalia 8
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 49, Moses Lake 28
Colfax 41, Wilbur-Creston 0
Colton 50, Wallace, Idaho 40
Columbia (Burbank) 62, Wahluke 50
Columbia River 35, Washougal 21
Connell 56, Kiona-Benton 0
Cusick 42, Yakama Tribal 6
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, DeSales 18
Deer Park 42, Colville 16
East Valley (Yakima) 15, Grandview 9
Eastside Catholic 26, Union 10
Edmonds-Woodway 42, Mountlake Terrace 3
Ellensburg 69, Wapato 0
Forks 48, Chimacum 7
Freeman 51, Medical Lake 0
Garfield 52, West Seattle 9
Garfield-Palouse 76, Lakeside, Idaho 36
Glacier Peak 42, Cascade (Everett) 7
Hoquiam 35, Stevenson 14
Hudson’s Bay 28, Evergreen (Vancouver) 24
Inchelium 45, Pateros 0
Interlake 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 12
Issaquah 40, Inglemoor 7
Jackson 38, Mount Vernon 0
Juanita 34, Blanchet 14
Kalama 34, Ilwaco 6
Kettle Falls 29, Springdale 6
King’s Way Christian School 53, Bainbridge 28
Kingston 17, North Mason 14
Kittitas 26, White Swan 8
Klahowya 31, Granite Falls 30
La Center 41, Ridgefield 14
La Salle 55, Granger 18
LaConner 75, Darrington 0
Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 7
Lake Washington 12, Kelso 6
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Riverside 21
Lewis and Clark 13, University 0
Lewiston, Idaho 55, Clarkston 21
Liberty (Spangle) 23, Asotin 20
Liberty Christian 26, Mabton 20
Lummi 61, Taholah 14
Lynden 34, Bellingham 14
Lynnwood 52, Shorewood 6
Manson 44, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 25
Meadowdale 47, Everett 40, OT
Monroe 56, Kamiak 7
Montesano 42, Castle Rock 0
Mount Baker 56, Port Townsend 7
Mt. Spokane 39, Eastmont 22
Naches Valley 34, Cle Elum/Roslyn 7
Napavine 46, Morton/White Pass 0
Nathan Hale 47, Ingraham 16
Neah Bay 70, Seattle Lutheran 32
Newport 13, Chewelah 6
Nooksack Valley 47, Coupeville 14
North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 0
North Kitsap 55, Port Angeles 0
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7
O’Dea 35, Skyview 32
Oak Harbor 41, Stanwood 0
Ocosta 32, Winlock 28
Odessa-Harrington 60, Republic 6
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 14
Othello 20, Selah 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 36, Mossyrock 0
Peninsula 33, Gig Harbor 7
Post Falls, Idaho 21, Cheney 0
Prosser 62, Quincy 0
Pullman 52, Moscow, Idaho 7
R.A. Long 14, Mark Morris 10
Rainier Beach 42, Franklin 0
Reardan 26, Davenport 13
Richland 40, Kennewick 0
River Ridge 46, Orting 21
Royal 56, Warden 6
Sammamish 40, Chief Sealth 34
Seattle Prep 37, Redmond 21
Sedro-Woolley 52, Blaine 20
Selkirk 24, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20
Sequim 28, Centralia 14
Shadle Park 40, East Valley (Spokane) 35
Skyline 17, Eastlake 14
Snohomish 49, Shorecrest 13
Squalicum 48, Marysville-Pilchuck 15
Sunnyside 41, La Grande, Ore. 13
Sunnyside Christian 58, Cove, Ore. 14
Tacoma Baptist 50, Naselle 26
Toledo 35, Adna 34
Toppenish 55, Ephrata 18
Tri-Cities Prep 43, Irrigon, Ore. 26
Wahkiakum 34, South Bend 14
Walla Walla 50, Hanford 48
Waterville/Mansfield 46, Bridgeport 6
Wellpinit 34, Northport 12
West Valley (Spokane) 28, North Central 8
White River 28, Foster 0
Woodinville 41, Newport 7
Woodland 34, Hockinson 25
Zillah 54, Highland 7
