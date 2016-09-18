Friday football scores: Oroville rolls past Brewster

— BREWSTER - Oroville improved to 3-0 by taking out Brewster, 39-8, in a Central Washington 2B League game Friday.

Also 3-0 in the CWL is Lake Roosevelt, a 44-0 winner over Liberty Bell.

Stories and more photos from games in Brewster, Omak, Pateros and Okanogan in The Chronicle this Wednesday.

Scores:

Omak 47, Fulton B.C. 22

Chelan 37, Bellevue Christian 14

Okanogan 49, Tonasket 14

Columbia 82, Entiat 46

Inchelium 45, Pateros 0

Oroville 39, Brewster 8

Manson 44, Soap Lake 25

Cusick 42, Yakama Tribal

Wellpinit 34, Northport 12

Odessa-Harrington 60, Republic 6

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 22, Touchet 20

Lake Roosevelt 44, Liberty Bell 0

Statewide:

Archbishop Murphy 38, King’s 0

Arlington 47, Marysville-Getchell 26

Astoria, Ore. 45, Fort Vancouver 7

Ballard 22, Cleveland 16

Battle Ground 48, Mountain View 26

Bothell 31, Mount Si 21

Bremerton 18, Olympic 6

Burlington-Edison 28, Anacortes 0

Camas 64, Davis 6

Cedarcrest 49, South Whidbey 8

Central Valley 38, Mead 27

Chiawana 35, Kamiakin 13

Clark Fork, Idaho 44, Tekoa/Rosalia 8

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 49, Moses Lake 28

Colfax 41, Wilbur-Creston 0

Colton 50, Wallace, Idaho 40

Columbia (Burbank) 62, Wahluke 50

Columbia River 35, Washougal 21

Connell 56, Kiona-Benton 0

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, DeSales 18

Deer Park 42, Colville 16

East Valley (Yakima) 15, Grandview 9

Eastside Catholic 26, Union 10

Edmonds-Woodway 42, Mountlake Terrace 3

Ellensburg 69, Wapato 0

Forks 48, Chimacum 7

Freeman 51, Medical Lake 0

Garfield 52, West Seattle 9

Garfield-Palouse 76, Lakeside, Idaho 36

Glacier Peak 42, Cascade (Everett) 7

Hoquiam 35, Stevenson 14

Hudson’s Bay 28, Evergreen (Vancouver) 24

Interlake 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 12

Issaquah 40, Inglemoor 7

Jackson 38, Mount Vernon 0

Juanita 34, Blanchet 14

Kalama 34, Ilwaco 6

Kettle Falls 29, Springdale 6

King’s Way Christian School 53, Bainbridge 28

Kingston 17, North Mason 14

Kittitas 26, White Swan 8

Klahowya 31, Granite Falls 30

La Center 41, Ridgefield 14

La Salle 55, Granger 18

LaConner 75, Darrington 0

Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 7

Lake Washington 12, Kelso 6

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Riverside 21

Lewis and Clark 13, University 0

Lewiston, Idaho 55, Clarkston 21

Liberty (Spangle) 23, Asotin 20

Liberty Christian 26, Mabton 20

Lummi 61, Taholah 14

Lynden 34, Bellingham 14

Lynnwood 52, Shorewood 6

Meadowdale 47, Everett 40, OT

Monroe 56, Kamiak 7

Montesano 42, Castle Rock 0

Mount Baker 56, Port Townsend 7

Mt. Spokane 39, Eastmont 22

Naches Valley 34, Cle Elum/Roslyn 7

Napavine 46, Morton/White Pass 0

Nathan Hale 47, Ingraham 16

Neah Bay 70, Seattle Lutheran 32

Newport 13, Chewelah 6

Nooksack Valley 47, Coupeville 14

North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 0

North Kitsap 55, Port Angeles 0

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7

O’Dea 35, Skyview 32

Oak Harbor 41, Stanwood 0

Ocosta 32, Winlock 28

Othello 20, Selah 13

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 36, Mossyrock 0

Peninsula 33, Gig Harbor 7

Post Falls, Idaho 21, Cheney 0

Prosser 62, Quincy 0

Pullman 52, Moscow, Idaho 7

R.A. Long 14, Mark Morris 10

Rainier Beach 42, Franklin 0

Reardan 26, Davenport 13

Richland 40, Kennewick 0

River Ridge 46, Orting 21

Royal 56, Warden 6

Sammamish 40, Chief Sealth 34

Seattle Prep 37, Redmond 21

Sedro-Woolley 52, Blaine 20

Selkirk 24, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20

Sequim 28, Centralia 14

Shadle Park 40, East Valley (Spokane) 35

Skyline 17, Eastlake 14

Snohomish 49, Shorecrest 13

Squalicum 48, Marysville-Pilchuck 15

Sunnyside 41, La Grande, Ore. 13

Sunnyside Christian 58, Cove, Ore. 14

Tacoma Baptist 50, Naselle 26

Toledo 35, Adna 34

Toppenish 55, Ephrata 18

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Irrigon, Ore. 26

Wahkiakum 34, South Bend 14

Walla Walla 50, Hanford 48

Waterville/Mansfield 46, Bridgeport 6

West Valley (Spokane) 28, North Central 8

White River 28, Foster 0

Woodinville 41, Newport 7

Woodland 34, Hockinson 25

Zillah 54, Highland 7