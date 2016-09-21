810 (2016-374 Sept. 21) CITY OF OMAK REQUEST FOR 2017 HOTEL/MOTEL TAX FUNDS

(2016-374 Sept. 21) CITY OF OMAK REQUEST FOR 2017 HOTEL/MOTEL TAX FUNDS

The City of Omak is now accepting requests for Hotel/Motel funds for the 2017 budget year. Hotel/Motel tax is a restricted revenue received by the City that is to be used by organizations or the City solely for the purpose of paying all or part of the costs of tourism promotion; acquisition of tourism-related facilities; operation of tourism-related facilities; or funding a multi-jurisdictional tourism-related facility.

Any organizations interested in submitting a request for assistance in funding tourism promoting activities in 2017, must make their request in writing by 5:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2016 to City Clerk Connie Thomas, Omak City Hall, P.O. Box 72, 2 North Ash, Omak, WA 98841. Organizations must clearly state the amount requested and the specific intended use of the funds. A definition of the specific uses allowed for Hotel/Motel Lodging Tax funds can be requested from Omak City Hall, or located on Omak’s website: omakcity.com under the “Printable Forms” link. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk at 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.