820 (2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids

(2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids

At the regular council meeting of September 13, 2016 the town council passed Resolution No. 342.16 A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR BIDS FOR A NEW BRUSH TRUCK FOR THE TOWN OF CONONCONULLY FIRE DEPARTMENT Whereas: The Town of Conconully wishes to purchase a new brush truck for the fire department, and

Whereas: The Town of Conconully expects that purchase to exceed the limits for purchase without bids, now,

therefore,

Be it resolved: The Town of Conconully does hereby issue a call for bids for a new brush truck, with the following specifications:

New, unused 4500 Reg Cab Chassis 4X4 (144.5 in WB - CA of 60 in)

6.4L V8 Heavy Duty Hemi Engine

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Power Accessory Group

2 extra Base Keys

Full Size Spare tire

Government Incentives

other credits

Bid should include Sales Tax

Color Red

Call for bids will be publicized in the Omak Chronicle beginning on September 21st and again on September 28th. All bids must be received by the clerk

of the Town of Conconully no later than noon on October 12, 2016. Bids will be opened at that time, and acted upon at the October 19th Council meeting.

Passed at a regular meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Conconully on this 13th day of September, 2016.

All request can be made to the clerk at 219 N Main St Conconully, WA 98819 P.O. Box 127 Conconully, WA 98819 or by phone 509 826-6005

Tami Cochran, Clerk-Treasurer.

