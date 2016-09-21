820 (2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids

(2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids
At the regular council meeting of September 13, 2016 the town council passed Resolution No. 342.16 A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR BIDS FOR A NEW BRUSH TRUCK FOR THE TOWN OF CONONCONULLY FIRE DEPARTMENT Whereas: The Town of Conconully wishes to purchase a new brush truck for the fire department, and
Whereas: The Town of Conconully expects that purchase to exceed the limits for purchase without bids, now,
therefore,
Be it resolved: The Town of Conconully does hereby issue a call for bids for a new brush truck, with the following specifications:
New, unused 4500 Reg Cab Chassis 4X4 (144.5 in WB - CA of 60 in)
6.4L V8 Heavy Duty Hemi Engine
6 Speed Automatic Transmission
Power Accessory Group
2 extra Base Keys
Full Size Spare tire
Government Incentives
other credits
Bid should include Sales Tax
Color Red
Call for bids will be publicized in the Omak Chronicle beginning on September 21st and again on September 28th. All bids must be received by the clerk
of the Town of Conconully no later than noon on October 12, 2016. Bids will be opened at that time, and acted upon at the October 19th Council meeting.
Passed at a regular meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Conconully on this 13th day of September, 2016.
All request can be made to the clerk at 219 N Main St Conconully, WA 98819 P.O. Box 127 Conconully, WA 98819 or by phone 509 826-6005
Tami Cochran, Clerk-Treasurer.
