820 (2016-375 Sept. 21, 28) Invitation For Bid

(2016-375 Sept. 21, 28) Invitation For Bid

Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project

Inchelium, Washington

Open: September 19, 2016

Closing Date: September 30, 2016 at 2:00 P.M./PST

Through this IFB, the Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is currently soliciting proposals from responsible and responsive Contractors for the Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project. This project is being proposed on Buttercup Lane, IRR Route 9495, Section 10, specifically located near the town of Inchelium, WA just north of the Buttercup Lane Subdivision within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation, T33N, R36E, Section 35.

The general Scope of Work under this RFP includes tree removal, subgrade preparation, placement of base rock, HMA paving, drainage ditch construction, signing, striping, and illumination in accordance with the Contract Plans and Specifications.

Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.

A copy of the Contract Plans, Specifications and associated documents can be obtained by contacting the following:

Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist

Colville Confederated Tribes

Department of Transportation

P.O. Box 150

Nespelem, WA 99155

Raynee.St.Pierre.DOT@colvilletribes.com

(509) 634-2549

(509) 634-2529 FAX