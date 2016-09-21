820 (2016-375 Sept. 21, 28) Invitation For Bid

(2016-375 Sept. 21, 28) Invitation For Bid
Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project
Inchelium, Washington
Open: September 19, 2016
Closing Date: September 30, 2016 at 2:00 P.M./PST
Through this IFB, the Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is currently soliciting proposals from responsible and responsive Contractors for the Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project. This project is being proposed on Buttercup Lane, IRR Route 9495, Section 10, specifically located near the town of Inchelium, WA just north of the Buttercup Lane Subdivision within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation, T33N, R36E, Section 35.
The general Scope of Work under this RFP includes tree removal, subgrade preparation, placement of base rock, HMA paving, drainage ditch construction, signing, striping, and illumination in accordance with the Contract Plans and Specifications.
Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.
A copy of the Contract Plans, Specifications and associated documents can be obtained by contacting the following:
Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist
Colville Confederated Tribes
Department of Transportation
P.O. Box 150
Nespelem, WA 99155
Raynee.St.Pierre.DOT@colvilletribes.com
(509) 634-2549
(509) 634-2529 FAX
