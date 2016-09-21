Bail remains at $750,000 for shooting suspect

OKANOGAN — Bail was set at $750,000 Friday, Sept. 9, in Okanogan County Superior Court for a Pateros man accused of attempting to kill the president and CEO of Gebbers Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Mark Worth, 45, heard anticipated charges of attempted murder and drive-by shooting for allegedly shooting at 52-year-old Cass Gebbers while driving on a county road outside of Brewster.

During Worth’s preliminary hearing, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Brandon Platter said the attempted murder charge is considered a class A felony, which carries a $50,000 fine, life in prison or both, for conviction. For the drive-by shooting charge, Worth could face up to 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both, if convicted.

