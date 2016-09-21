DNR dropping fire danger rating in Ferry County

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources is lowering the fire danger rating for Ferry County and two other northeast Washington counties.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sept. 22, the fire danger rating will go to moderate for Ferry and Pend Oreille counties and the area of Stevens County outside fire district Nos. 1 and 2 for DNR-protected lands.

Moderating temperatures prompted the change.

Fire danger will remain high for Okanogan, Lincoln and Spokane counties and the portion of Stevens County inside fire district Nos. 1 and 2.

Effective immediately, campfires will be allowed in designated DNR campgrounds except for Leader Lake west of Okanogan.

Individual campgrounds may still prohibit campfires, DNR officials said. People should check with a campground host before striking a match.

Permit and rule burns are still prohibited in all counties in the agency’s northeast region.