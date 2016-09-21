‘Flash Float’ raises river access awareness

OKANOGAN — As a kayaker in Okanogan, the options for getting into the river are not very safe and often lead to degrading the river bank, according to Doug Woodrow.

So, Woodrow posted on his Facebook page, asking his friends to join him for a “flash mob” (or is it “flash float”?) in the Okanogan River. Flash mobs (or floats) are organized quickly on social media outlets without much warning.

On Sunday, 26 kayakers, canoeists and paddle boarders answered his call.

For the complete story, read our Sept. 21 issue of The Chronicle, at newsstands or online in our e-edition.