PUD sued over new power line

OKANOGAN — A Pierce County couple and a Thurston County woman are suing the Okanogan County Public Utility District over construction of the Pateros-to-Twisp transmission line.

In the Okanogan County Superior Court lawsuit, filed Sept. 12, Mark A. and Annette T. Fitzsimmons and Janet Thompson are seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions to prevent trespassing, plus damages for alleged damage to their properties near Methow.

