Suspect charged in Knowlton’s death

CHELAN — The man suspected of driving a pickup truck that fatally injured Brewster bicyclist and teacher Gary Knowlton has been charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run resulting in a death.

Jovany Lopez-Maciel, 21, turned himself in to the Wenatchee Police Department on Sept 15, nearly two months after the accident in which Knowlton died.

He made a preliminary appearance in Chelan County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 16. Bail was set at $250,000; as of Sept. 19, Lopez-Maciel remained in the Chelan County Regional Jail.

