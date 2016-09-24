Football scores: Three teams stay undefeated

Photo by Al Camp
Myron Super, No. 6 of Okanogan, finishes off a 35-yard touchdown run at Oroville on Friday. The Bulldogs went on to win the game between undefeated teams, 53-14.
OROVILLE — Omak, Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt stayed undefeated at 4-0 with blowout scores on Friday night.
Tonasket improved to 3-0 (3-1 overall) in the Central Washington 2B League.
Caribou Trail League play starts this upcoming Friday.
Friday
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 30, Cusick 12
Granger 26, Chelan 20
Lake Roosevelt 36, Brewster 14
Manson 64, Bridgeport 0
Odessa-Harrington 76, Selkirk 6
Okanogan 53, Oroville 14
Omak 35, Kellogg, Idaho 21
Quincy 17, Ephrata 10
Republic 54, Pateros 34
Sunnyside Christian 58, Entiat 20
Soap Lake 56,Liberty Bell 12
Tonasket 48, Waterville 8
Thursday
Inchelium 62, Wellpinit 12
