Football scores: Three teams stay undefeated

— Omak, Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt stayed undefeated at 4-0 with blowout scores on Friday night.

Tonasket improved to 3-0 (3-1 overall) in the Central Washington 2B League.

Caribou Trail League play starts this upcoming Friday.

Friday

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 30, Cusick 12

Granger 26, Chelan 20

Lake Roosevelt 36, Brewster 14

Manson 64, Bridgeport 0

Odessa-Harrington 76, Selkirk 6

Okanogan 53, Oroville 14

Omak 35, Kellogg, Idaho 21

Quincy 17, Ephrata 10

Republic 54, Pateros 34

Sunnyside Christian 58, Entiat 20

Soap Lake 56,Liberty Bell 12

Tonasket 48, Waterville 8

Thursday

Inchelium 62, Wellpinit 12