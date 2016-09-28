800 (2016-377 Sept. 28) Notice of General Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

(2016-377 Sept. 28) Notice of General Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

A General Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.

President/Vice President of the United States, Representative in Congress 4th Congressional District, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Attorney General, Commissioner of Public Lands, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, State Representative District 7 Position 1, State Representative District 7 Position 2, State Senator District 12, State Representative District 12 Position 1, State Representative District 12 Position 2,County Commissioner District 1, County Commissioner District 2, Supreme Court Justice Position 1, Supreme Court Justice Position 5, Supreme Court Justice Position 6, Superior Court Judge Position 1, Superior Court Judge Position 2, District Court Judge Position 1, Ferry County PUD Commissioner Position 1, Okanogan County PUD Commissioner Position 3, Town of Twisp - Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Services Levy

The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is October 10, 2016. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including October 31 2016.

You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.

Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM October 20 - November 7, 2016

On Election Day only, November 8, 2106, 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Drop boxes are in 4 locations around the county.

Tonasket - Tonasket City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak - Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Pateros -180 Pateros Mall in parking lot, Pateros

Twisp - 118 S Glover St, City Hall, Twisp

Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day

Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.

Ballots require sufficient first class postage and must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.

For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.

vote.wa.gov/okanogan

myvote.wa.gov,

Local newspaper, radio, and TV

www.pdc.wa.gov

Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.

Friday, November 18, 2016 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election

This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.

Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 30th day of August, 2016.

Laurie Thomas, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections

/s/Mila M. Jury

By Mila M Jury, Chief Deputy and Certified Election Administrator

