810 (2016-378 Sept. 28) CITY OF OKANOGAN

(2016-378 Sept. 28) CITY OF OKANOGAN
STREET CLOSURE
Portion of SR215
Pine to Rose
Saturday, October 1, 2016
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Harvest Fest, street fair, parade, pig feed and beer garden
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2016-378 Sept. 28) CITY OF OKANOGAN
STREET CLOSURE
Portion of SR215
Pine to Rose
Saturday, October 1, 2016
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Harvest Fest, street fair, parade, pig feed and beer garden
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment