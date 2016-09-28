810 (2016-378 Sept. 28) CITY OF OKANOGAN

0

As of Wednesday, September 28, 2016

STREET CLOSURE

Portion of SR215

Pine to Rose

Saturday, October 1, 2016

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Harvest Fest, street fair, parade, pig feed and beer garden

