810 (2016-379 Sept. 28) Notice of Public Hearing City of Okanogan

(2016-379 Sept. 28) Notice of Public Hearing City of Okanogan

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing on the City of Okanogan’s Surplus and/or Obsolete Property will be held before the Okanogan City Council on October 04, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Okanogan City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, WA 98840. The Council will take testimony and consider the disposition of certain City property all as required by RCW 35.94.040. All interested persons are invited to appear and give public testimony related to this property.

The council chamber is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving twenty-four hour advance notice. Contact the Clerk’s Office, 509.422.3600.

Craig Attwood, Clerk - Treasurer

