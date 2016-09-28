810 (2016-380 Sept. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-380 Sept. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the Sept. 19, 2016.

Ordinance No. 1835

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OMAK MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE, 9, WATER SERVICE REGULATIONS TO EXEMPT ACCOUNTS OF OKANOGNA COUNTY FROM THE DELINQUENT FEE

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the September 19, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.