810 (2016-385 Sept. 28) Notice of Public Hearing

(2016-385 Sept. 28) Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN The Omak City Council will conduct an open record public hearing on the petition from Stampede Museum Association to Vacate a portion of Second Avenue East Right of Way October 17, 2016 at 7:00 P.M. to be held in the City of Omak City Council Chambers located at 2 North Ash Street, Omak WA 98841.

The complete application, related drawings and documentation is available for inspection and/or copies may be obtained by purchase or electronically by request at the City of Omak Building Department, City Hall, during normal business hours.

