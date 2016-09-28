820 (2016-361 Sept. 14, 28) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF

(2016-361 Sept. 14, 28) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

Grantor: BETTY DANNER

Grantee: OKANOGAN COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION COUNCIL

Trustee: SMITH & DERTING, PLLC

Legal Description: TAX 1 LOT 18 L/S7FT BLK 18 MURRAYS 1ST ADD OKANOGAN

Assessor’s Tax Parcel ID # 1220181801

Reference # of related documents: 3030295

TO: BETTY DANNER

486 7th AVE S.

OKANOGAN, WA 98841

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 14th day of October, 2016 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the front door of Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 North 3rd Avenue, Okanogan, Okanogan County, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit:

Lot 18 except the South 7 feet thereof, Block 18, Murray’s First Addition to Okanogan as per plat thereof recorded in Book B of Plats, page 17, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

which property is subject to a Deed of Trust, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 3030295 records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Betty Danner, as Grantor, to Transnation Title Insurance company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Okanogan County Community Action Council, Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

1)Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principle and Interest Payments $ 7,453.80

Late Fees $ 2,580.00

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust, recorded under Okanogan County Auditor’s File No. 3030295 is the principal and interest amount of $7,453.80; and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 14th day of October, 2016. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 3rd day October, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 3rd day of October, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in Paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3rd day of October, 2016 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor and Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deeds of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any,

made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deeds of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NameAddress

Betty Danner486 7th Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840

by both first class and certified mail on the 19th of May, 2016 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

DATED: July 8, 2016SMITH & DERTING, PLLC

/s/Mary E. (Bess) Derting, Trustee

STATE OF WASHINGTON

ss.

County of Okanogan

I hereby certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Mary E. (Bess) Derting is the person(s) who appeared before me, and said person(s) acknowledged that she signed this instrument, on oath stated that she is authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Member of Smith & Derting, PLLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in this instrument.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 8th day of July, 2016

Notary Public in and for the State of

Washington, residing at

My commission expires

