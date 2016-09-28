820 (2016-372 Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2016-372 Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,

a lending institution wholly-owned by the

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian

Reservation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Priscilla Best, Gloria Best, Jack Best, Connie Elgin,

Does 1-20

Claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate or secured interest described in the compliant.

Defendant(s)

Case No: CV-CD-2016-39073

CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

The Colville Tribal Court has directed the Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 16, Block 129, Town site of Omak, according to plat recorded in Volume D of Plats, Page 31, records of Okanogan County, Washington, EXCEPT the North 6 feet thereof.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 9:00 AM

DATE: October 21, 2016

PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1. 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 999155

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $14,388.48 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.

Sharlene Zacherle for

Michael Henry, Chief of Police

28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617

Nespelem, WA 99155

(509)634-2472

