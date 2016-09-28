820 (2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids

(2016-373 Sept. 21, 28) Town of Conconully Call for Bids

At the regular council meeting of September 13, 2016 the town council passed Resolution No. 342.16 A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR BIDS FOR A NEW BRUSH TRUCK FOR THE TOWN OF CONONCONULLY FIRE DEPARTMENT Whereas: The Town of Conconully wishes to purchase a new brush truck for the fire department, and

Whereas: The Town of Conconully expects that purchase to exceed the limits for purchase without bids, now,

therefore,

Be it resolved: The Town of Conconully does hereby issue a call for bids for a new brush truck, with the following specifications:

New, unused 4500 Reg Cab Chassis 4X4 (144.5 in WB - CA of 60 in)

6.4L V8 Heavy Duty Hemi Engine

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Power Accessory Group

2 extra Base Keys

Full Size Spare tire

Government Incentives

other credits

Bid should include Sales Tax

Color Red

Call for bids will be publicized in the Omak Chronicle beginning on September 21st and again on September 28th. All bids must be received by the clerk

of the Town of Conconully no later than noon on October 12, 2016. Bids will be opened at that time, and acted upon at the October 19th Council meeting.

Passed at a regular meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Conconully on this 13th day of September, 2016.

All request can be made to the clerk at 219 N Main St Conconully, WA 98819 P.O. Box 127 Conconully, WA 98819 or by phone 509 826-6005

Tami Cochran, Clerk-Treasurer.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

(2016-375 Sept. 21, 28)

Invitation For Bid

Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project

Inchelium, Washington

Open: September 19, 2016

Closing Date: September 30, 2016 at 2:00 P.M./PST

Through this IFB, the Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is currently soliciting proposals from responsible and responsive Contractors for the Buttercup Lane Road Improvements Project. This project is being proposed on Buttercup Lane, IRR Route 9495, Section 10, specifically located near the town of Inchelium, WA just north of the Buttercup Lane Subdivision within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation, T33N, R36E, Section 35.

The general Scope of Work under this RFP includes tree removal, subgrade preparation, placement of base rock, HMA paving, drainage ditch construction, signing, striping, and illumination in accordance with the Contract Plans and Specifications.

Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.

A copy of the Contract Plans, Specifications and associated documents can be obtained by contacting the following:

Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist

Colville Confederated Tribes

Department of Transportation

P.O. Box 150

Nespelem, WA 99155

Raynee.St.Pierre.DOT@colvilletribes.com

(509) 634-2549

(509) 634-2529 FAX