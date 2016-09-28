820 (2016-376 Sept. 28, Oct. 5) NOTICE OF HEARING

(2016-376 Sept. 28, Oct. 5) NOTICE OF HEARING

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

2017 PROPOSED BUDGET

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County (District) has filed a Proposed 2017 Budget. A hearing on the draft Proposed 2017 Budget will commence on October 10, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. during the Board of Commissioners meeting held in the District Auditorium at 1331 Second Avenue North in Okanogan. Please direct any requests for information and/or questions to Director of Finance/Auditor Don Coppock or General Manager John Grubich.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.