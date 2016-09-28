820 (2016-382 Sept. 28) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2016-382 Sept. 28) PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following land use and development permits:

1.Dennis Delano (Faith Frontier Ministries/Peniel Ranch) has submitted a land use (shoreline) and development permit application for a conditional use to operate a guest ranch on their property situated along the Columbia River, known as the Columbia River Ranch. They are proposing several cabins, a water slide/swim area, nature trails, small amphitheater, tent/RV camp sites with hook ups, a pond and obstacle course. The property is situated at 2500 Columbia River Road within Township 30, Range 28, Section 11, 12, 14 with an Okanogan County Assessor’s Parcel #3028120005. 3028140012 and 3028112005 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation.

2.Pacific Aquaculture has submitted a shoreline use permit application for a conditional use to construct an addition to an existing cement dock in the Columbia River and perform some repairs to the cement already in place. The site is commonly known as Site 1 at 3378 Columbia River Road within Township 31 North, Range 30 East, Section 33 with an Okanogan County Parcel #3130310006 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation.

3.Cheryl Mason has submitted a land use and development application for a conditional use to change the use of her existing store in East Omak commonly known as “Beads and Things” . The change of use will go from selling arts and crafts to a snack bar that will include beer sales and an outside seating area for consumption. The facility is located at 427 Dayton Street in East Omak; within Township 34 North, Range 26 East, Section 35. The Okanogan County parcel number is 2001040701 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation and Omak City Limits.

4.Larry Smith has filed an appeal regarding denial of his home site construction along the Okanogan River which initially was handled as a violation notice for an unpermitted development within the shorelines of the Okanogan River. The site location is commonly known as 27129 Highway 97; within Township 31 North, Range 25 East, Section 15 - Okanogan County parcel #3125150067 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation.

A public hearing for the above mentioned land use and development Permit Applications will be conducted on Wednesday October 5, 2016 at the Lucy Covington Government Facility (Colville Indian Agency) starting at 9:30 a.m. Written comments will be accepted until Monday, October 3, 2016 at 4 p.m. or comments can be made verbally at the public hearing. All comments may be sent to Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 or they can be faxed to her attention at 509-634-2581. You can also contact the Tribal Planning Department at the afore-mentioned address or phone number to request a copy of the permit documents.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.