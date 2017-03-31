Final concert is today

OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus’ last concert of the 2016-17 season, “Swing into Spring,” will be at 3 p.m. today, April 2, at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.

Swing music will be featured.

“Join us for some sounds that will get you ready for warmer times,” said orchestra Conductor Matt Brown.

The concert highlights the sophistication of the swing era’s musical geniuses, including Duke Ellington and George Gershwin.

The chorus, under the baton of Jonathan McBride, will perform Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take that Away from Me,” and a medley, “Swing, Swing, Swing,” that features “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” and “Sentimental Journey.”

Also on tap is “The Way You Look Tonight,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Voice Dance” and “Hamishar Asar.”

The orchestra will continue the swing theme with “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “Do Nothin’ til You Hear from Me,” “Sophisticated Lady,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing.”

Admission – individual at the door or by season ticket - will be charged. Children under age 12 will be admitted free.

The spring musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” is set for May 5-7 and May 12-14 and is not included in the season ticket. Tickets are available for the show.