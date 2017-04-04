Cascade softball cashes in on Okanogan mistakes

OKANOGAN – Cascade took advantage of Okanogan miscues to sweep a Caribou Trail League softball doubleheader, 10-7 and 11-10, on Saturday.

“Things are playing out as expected in league in that every game is close - all our losses are by 3 runs or less,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “The league is very balanced and each game comes down to a couple of key plays.”

Cascade leaped to a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the third after taking advantage of “defensive miscus.” Radke said.

The Bulldogs responded with seven runs in the next three innings.

Cascade scored three runs in the last two innings for the victory.

Okanogan outhit Cascade, 9-7, but committed nine errors compared to one for the Kodiaks.

Okanogan (7) — Johnson R; P. Wood 3-4, R, RBI, 2 2B; Ramsey 1-4, R, RBI; T. Wood 1-3, R; Annic 1-3, R, RBI; Chilcote 3-3, R, 3RBI, 2B, HR, SB; Aragon R.

The nightcap was back and forth, with Okanogan pulling ahead 4-2 after two innings before Cascade drove in five runs in the top of the fifth.

The Kodiaks scored four runs in the top of the seventh and Okanogan had no response.

Okanogan again outhit Cascade, 14-10, but committed six errors to two for the Kodiaks.

Okanogan (2-5, 0-3) is at Omak (4-2, 1-1) on April 11 in a league matchup.

Okanogan (10) — Johnson 1-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, HR; Chilcote 3-4, 2RBI; Roach R; P. Wood 2-5, 2RBI, 2B, 3B, SB; Serles 3-3, 2R, RBI, SB; Annic 2-4, R, SB; Aragon 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Bauer 2-4, 2R, RBI, SB.

Omak, Chelan split

OMAK – Omak and Chelan split in a league doubleheader in high school softball Saturday.

Chelan won the opener, 9-3, while Omak won the nightcap 12-7.

“In game one, our errors really cost us,” Omak coach Rick Duck said. “We hit and pitched well enough to win, but made too many mistakes. Credit Chelan for playing solid defense on hard hit balls.”

Chelan (4-3 overall, 1-2 league) led 4-0 after the first inning and, after Omak closed to 4-3 by the top of the third inning, tacked on four runs in the next two innings to take charge.

Omak (3) – Priest 1-4, R; Duck 1-4, R; Boyd 1-3, 2B; Harris 1-3, R; Perry 1-3, R; Utt 1-3; Miller 1-3.

“We came back and played better in game two,” coach Duck said. “We still had some mistakes, but our bats and pitching were able to cover them.”

Leading the hitting were Harris with a three-run home run that broke open a close game (8-7 after five innings) in the top of the fifth.

Jamie Utt finished with a double and drove in a total of five runs.

Rhaney Harris struck out eight, walked none and gave up seven hits and seven runs (five earned runs).

Omak plays a non-league doubleheader at Colville on April 5.

Darkness ends game

COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt won the first of two scheduled league games, 10-9, over Liberty Bell on Saturday.

The second game was tied at 10-all when it was called because of darkness, Liberty Bell coach Lee Pilkinton said.

The Mountain Lions’ Devin Surface struck out five.

Liberty Bell (9) – T. Ochoa 2-5, 2B; Surface 2-5, 2B; Treise 2-5; L. Ochoa 3-5, 2B; Labanauskas 3-4, 2B.

In the second game, Surface and Isabella Dinsmore shared the pitching duties.

Liberty Bell (10) – Surface 3-4; Treise 2-4; L. Ochoa 2-4, 2B; Bakke 2-4.

Liberty Bell (4-1 overall, 4-0 league) is at Brewster (5-1, 5-0) and Pateros (4-2, 4-2) is at Lake Roosevelt (6-0, 6-0) after spring break April 11.

Tonasket blasts Manson

CHELAN – Tonasket took wins of 32-0 and 17-0 over a very shorthanded Manson team in a league doubleheader Saturday.

“We were missing four key starters, which had a big impact on the games,” Manson coach Kendra Farnsworth said.

“Offensively, the girls struggled to hit Tonasket’s pitcher. She had good speed and was accurate.”

In the second game, Manson managed to get three base runners on walks or dropped third strikes.

Tonasket (0-3 overall, 0-1 league) is at Oroville (2-7, 2-6) on April 11.

Pateros wins pair

PATEROS - Pateros took two games from Oroville in softball, winning 14-11 and 14-13, on Saturday.

Pateros (4-2 overall, 4-2 league) is at Lake Roosevelt (6-0, 6-0) on April 11.

Bears improve to 5-1

WATERVILLE — Brewster swespt a doubleheader from Waterville-Mansfield, 16-1 and 19-0, in league play Saturday.

Liberty Bell (4-1 overall, 4-0 league) is at Brewster (5-1, 5-0) in a key matchup April 11.

Liberty Bell 4, Tonasket 2

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell edged Tonasket, 4-2, in a league softball game Friday.

Devin Surface got the win, striking out 10 and giving up two walks.

Liberty Bell (4) – T. Ochoa 1-4, 2B; Treise 1-3, 2B; L. Ochoa 1-3; Bakke 1-1.