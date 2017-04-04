Liberty Bell takes two from Raiders

COULEE DAM – The Liberty Bell baseball team swept Lake Roosevelt, 5-2 and 14-3, and moved into a tie for first place with Brewster in the Central Washington 2B League on Saturday.

The Mountain Lions’ Peter Aspholm pitched the opening six innings of the first game, striking out 14 and walking two while giving six hits.

Derek Alumbaugh closed the door in the final inning, striking out two.

For the Raiders, Tyrell Kiser went the distance, striking out three, walking four and giving up five earned runs.

Each side gave up a home run – Alumbaugh for Liberty Bell and Tony Nichols for Lake Roosevelt.

Liberty Bell (5) — Darwood R, BB, SB; Stanbery 1-3, 2R, BB, 2SB; Holston 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Alumbaugh 2-3, R, 3RBI, BB, HR, SB; Aspholm 1-3, RBI, BB; Shaw 1-2, HBP.

Lake Roosevelt (2) — Kiser 1-4, SB; Nichols 1-3, R, RBI, HR; Picard 1-1, 2BB; Flowers 1-3, 2B; Johnson 1-3, 2B; Whitelaw 1-3, RBI.

In the second game, Alumbaugh pitched five innings, striking out nine, walking five and giving up three earned runs on two hits.

Finlay Holston closed the final two innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up no runs and two hits.

Lake Roosevelt tossed Colby Picard (4I, five earned runs, four hits, three strikeouts) and Tony Nichols (3I, one strikeout, four walks, seven earned runs on five hits).

Aspholm and Alumbaugh each homered for the Mountain Lions while Kiser hit a home run for the Raiders.

The league tie for first will be broken April 11 when Liberty Bell goes to Brewster.

Lake Roosevelt is at Omak for a non-league game April 8.

Liberty Bell (14) — Darwood 1-2, 2R, RBI, 3BB, 2B, SB; Stanbery 1-4, R, RBI; Alumbaugh 1-1, 3R, 2RBI, 4BB, HR, SB; Holston 2-4, R, 3RBI, 2B, SB; Aspholm 1-4, 2R, 3RBI, HR; Wengerd R, BB, SB; Patterson R, RBI, BB, SB; Neitlich 1-4, R, RBI, 2B; Shaw 2-3, 2R, BB, 3SB.

Liberty Bell (3) — Kiser 2-4, R, RBI, HR; Nichols BB, SB; Picard RBI, 2BB; Flowers 1-3, R, BB, 2B, 2SB; Johnson 1-4; Baker BB; St. Pierre R, 2BB.

Goats jump on Omak

OMAK – Chelan baseball topped Omak 15-0 and 21-1 in a league doubleheader Saturday.

No other information was received.

Lake Roosevelt is at Omak in a non-league game Saturday during spring break.

The Pioneers are at Okanogan for a Caribou Trail League game on April 11.

’Dogs win on road

LEAVENWORTH – Okanogan baseball pulled out wins of 3-2 and 11-0 over Cascade in a Caribou Trail League matchup Saturday.

No other information was received.

Okanogan hosts Kittitas in a doubleheader on Friday, during spring break.

Omak is at Okanogan in a CTL game April 11.

Pateros picks up forfeits

OROVILLE – Pateros picked up a couple 1-0 baseball forfeits from Oroville on Saturday.

“Oroville baseball was unable to field a team after several players were suspended,” Oroville coach and athletic director Tam Hutchinson said.

The players, who violated a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rule on being truant a day before a game, will be eligible to play after spring break.

Pateros comes out of spring break with a busy schedule. The Billygoats host Curlew on April 8, play at Entiat on April 10 and play at Lake Roosevelt on April 11.

Tonasket blanks Manson, twice

CHELAN – Tonasket took out Manson, 12-0 and 16-0, in league play Saturday.

Quincy Vassar pitched five innings for the first game win. He struck out 11 and walked none.

“He was one slow-rolling ground, bang-bang play at first (Manson hitter Zach Serafini) from a perfect game,” coach Dan Vassar said.

Connor Timm went 3-3 while Quincy Vassar was 3-4 with a triple.

In the second game, Benny Williams went five innings, striking out five and giving up no walks.

“As a team we pitched 10 innings, zero runs and two hits in the doubleheader,” coach Vassar said.

Leading Tonasket hitters included Riley Haug 4-4 and with three runs; Wyatt Pershing 2-4; and Timm 2-4, two runs.

The games were moved to Mountain Goat Field in Chelan from Singleton Park in Manson because of poor field conditions, Trojans coach Bill Thompson said.

Tonasket is at Oroville on April 11.

Brewster sweeps Waterville-Mansfield

WATERVILLE – Brewster threw two shutouts, including a no-hitter, in topping Waterville-Mansfield, 7-0 and 13-0, in Central Washington 2B League baseball on Saturday.

“Our pitching is definitely going to be our saving grace, especially if we back it up with solid, errorless defense,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said.

Kade Kelpman got the first-game win by striking out 12, walking two while facing 24 batters and allowing only one hit in seven innings.

“Kade’s 12 strikeouts tied the most of any pitcher in a game that I have had since being in Brewster,” Phillips said. “He did a really good job of locating pitches and keeping hitters off balance.”

Brewster (7) — McGuire 1-3, RBI, 2B, BB; Gebbers 2R, BB; Kelpman R; Riggan 1-3, R, 2B, BB; Ramirez 1-3; Sonneman 1-4, 2B; Jarrell 2-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB; Taylor 2-4, R, 2RBI.

In the second game, Jeff Sonneman (3I, four strikeouts), Jarrell (1I, two strikeouts, walk) and Anthony Olvera (1I, no hits) combined for the team’s third no-hitter of the season.

Liberty Bell (7-0 overall, 6-0 league) is at Brewster (6-2, 6-0) on April 11 in a game that could break a deadlock atop the CWL standings.

Brewster was to play Soap Lake (5-0, 5-0) on Tuesday, April 4, in another game with league championship implications.

Brewster (13) — McGuire 2-4, 2B, 2RBI, SB; Gebbers 1-4, R; Kelpman 2-3, 3RBI, R, BB; Riggan 2R, BB, HBP; Baker 2-4, 3RBI, 2R, SB; Ramirez 3-5, 2R; Sonneman 2R, RBI, BB, 3HBP; Jarrell 2-4, RBI, 2R, BB; Taylor 2-4, 3R, 2 2B, SB, BB.

Soap Lake wins two

SOAP LAKE – Soap Lake won 10-0 in five innings and 33-0 in three innings over Bridgeport in league baseball games Saturday.

“We ran out of pitching in the second game,” Bridgeport coach Jesse Macy said. “If we’d had more pitching depth, I imagine it would have been a much closer game.”

Cashmere 6, Brewster 2

BREWSTER – Cashmere topped Brewster, 6-2, in a non-league game Thursday.

“Our youth showed in this game,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “We had as many hits as they did (six each) and the same amount of errors on the scoreboard (two each). But our lack of focus on the base paths was costly and they took advantage of our defensive miscues.

Brewster’s Jeff Sonneman and Isaac Baker each knocked out doubles.

Liberty Bell 4, Tonasket 2

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell rode the arms of Peter Aspholm and Derek Alumbaugh to a 4-2 baseball win over Tonasket in a Central Washington 2B League baseball game Tuesday.

Tonasket led 2-1 in the fifth before Liberty Bell regained the lead following an error.

Tonasket (2) – Butler 2-2; Vassar R; Landdeck 1.

Liberty Bell (4) – Stanbery H, SB, R; Alumbaugh H, 2SB, R; Holston 2H, RBI.