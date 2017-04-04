Omak soccer picks up first league win since 2013

OKANOGAN – Omak made a first-half goal stand up in a 1-0 soccer win over Okanogan in a Caribou Trail League match Thursday.

Omak’s Uriel Cruz scored unassisted for his first high school goal about 15 minutes before halftime.

Pioneer goalkeeper Matthan Hale preserved the shutout with five saves.

It was Omak’s first CTL victory since the Pioneers edged Cashmere, 3-2, on May 2, 2013.

Omak (2-4 overall, 1-2 league) opened the season on another high mark, breaking a 14-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Oroville.

“The guys are pretty excited about this,” Omak coach Chris Werner said of the league and Okanogan victory. “I thought yesterday’s game was pretty sloppy from both sides. We couldn’t possess or maintain any consistent attack in the second half, but the guys played their hearts out.”

“It was pretty evenly played,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “They got a score on us early and we just couldn’t find the net.”

Omak returns from spring break hosting Cascade (6-0-2, 2-0) on April 11 while Okanogan (3-4-1, 0-2) heads to Chelan (6-1, 1-1).

Manson 2, Omak 1

CHELAN FALLS – Manson edged Omak, 2-1, in a non-league soccer match Saturday.

The Trojans broke onto the scoreboard in the 30th minute on a goal by Gustavo Villasenor.

A goal in the first five minutes was called back on a foul.

Freddie Leyva scored with an upper corner shot in the second half.

Omak pressured Manson late before scoring in the 70th minute on a cross.

Okanogan 4, Bridgeport 3

OKANOGAN – Okanogan topped Bridgeport, 4-3, in a non-league soccer match Saturday.

“We played much better offensively and created good scoring opportunities,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said.

Josue Ramos finished with three goals for the Bulldogs.

Dylan Streeter had the other goal.

Streeter, James Hamilton and Levi Veenhuizen each had an assist.

Cascade 4, Brewster 1

BREWSTER – Cascade topped Brewster, 4-1, in a non-league game played in Brewster Saturday because the Kodiaks’ field was not ready for play.

The Bears scored first before the Kodiaks responded with four goals.

No scoring for Brewster was received.

Liberty Bell (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) is at Brewster (5-3, 3-0) on April 11.

Manson 5, Bridgeport 2

BRIDGEPORT – Manson turned back Bridgeport, 5-2, in a league match Thursday.

Manson’s Jose Juarez scored three goals in the first half.

The Trojans’ Everardo Rodriguez scored two goals early in the second half.

Bridgeport’s Osvaldo Orozco scored Bridgeport’s first goal on a 35-yard volley.

Manson (4-1 overall, 1-1 league) is at Tonasket (1-3-1, 0-2) on April 11.

Brewster 9, Tonasket 3

BREWSTER – Brewster topped Tonasket, 9-3, in a Central Washington League soccer match Thursday.

“We got killed by Brewster,” Tonasket coach Leonel Marcial said.

Christopher Rivera scored all three goals for Tonasket.

Liberty Bell (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) returns from spring break at Brewster (5-2, 3-0) on April 11 while Manson (4-1, 1-1) is at Tonasket (1-3-1, 0-2).

Liberty Bell 4, Oroville 2

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell topped Oroville, 4-2, in a Central Washington League match Thursday.

No other information was received.

Liberty Bell (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) is at Brewster (5-2, 3-0) and Bridgeport (1-4, 1-1) is at Oroville (1-4, 1-2) on April 11.

Manson 2, Liberty Bell 0

MANSON – Manson got past Liberty Bell, 2-0, in a league soccer match Tuesday.

Freddy Leyva and Jose Juarez scored for the Trojans, which led 1-0 at the half.