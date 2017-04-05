810 (2017-080 April 5) CANCELLATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR

(2017-080 April 5) CANCELLATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR
April 7, 2017
FOR SUNNY O, LLC MINI STORAGE
NEW PUBLIC HEARING DATE APRIL 20, 2017
Parcel # 1700110301
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Block 11, LaCourt Second Addition, Omak, WA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Scott and Pat Furman who are the owners of the above described property filed an application for a Conditional Use Permit to construct an 8,000 sq. ft. 60 Unit +/- Mini Storage Facility on their property located at 508 Okoma Drive, Omak, WA. The City of Omak Hearings Examiner will hold an open record Public Hearing on April 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM in the City of Omak Council Chambers, in accordance with Omak Municipal Code 18.52.060 in order to take relevant testimony from the public, review the application and make the final determination based on findings of fact. Interested parties may contact Building Official Jake Dalton at City Hall M-F 8:00 AM -5:00 PM for complete information regarding this public hearing. 509.826.1170 office 509.322.1968 cell
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 810 (2017-066 March 22) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
- 810 (2017-064 March 15) Notice of Application and Notice of Complete Application
- 800 (2016-239 May 25) Notice of Application and Threshold SEPA Determination
- 800 (2016-286 June 22) Notice of Final SEPA Determination and Hearing Date
- (2014-021 Jan. 8) Drummond, Monte & Barbara, Conditional Use Permit, 2013-3 Notice of Public Hearing
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment