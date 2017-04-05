810 (2017-081 April 5) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

(2017-081 April 5) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Description of proposal: Improve parking storage lot area approximately 0.80 acres with ballast and topping gravel for year around use and provide drainage controls.

Proponent: Jess Auto

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 707 Okoma Drive, City of Omak, WA 98841

Lead agency: City of Omak

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

XX This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by 4:00 PM April 19, 2017.

Responsible official: Jake Dalton

Position/title: Building Official/Permit Administrator

Phone.: (509) 826-1170

Address: 2 North Ash St. P.O. Box 72, Omak, WA. 98841

/s/ Jake Dalton CBO

Date.: April 5, 2017

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.