810 (2017-081 April 5) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

(2017-081 April 5) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
Description of proposal: Improve parking storage lot area approximately 0.80 acres with ballast and topping gravel for year around use and provide drainage controls.
Proponent: Jess Auto
Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 707 Okoma Drive, City of Omak, WA 98841
Lead agency: City of Omak
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
XX This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by 4:00 PM April 19, 2017.
Responsible official: Jake Dalton
Position/title: Building Official/Permit Administrator
Phone.: (509) 826-1170
Address: 2 North Ash St. P.O. Box 72, Omak, WA. 98841
/s/ Jake Dalton CBO
Date.: April 5, 2017
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 810 (2017-063 March 15) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
- 810 (2016-341 Aug. 10) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
- (2014-135 March 5 & 12) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE Description of proposal: City of Omak No-Leash Dog Park.
- (2014-006 Jan. 1) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
- 810 (2015-579 Oct. 28) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment