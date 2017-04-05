820 (2017-049 April 5, 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

(2017-049 April 5, 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding information may also be obtained at the County Auditor’s office. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Northeast Region Office on April 25, 2017.

WRIGHT FIT SORTS, App. Nos. 094885-094890, 12 miles northwest of Okanogan, WA on part(s) of Sections 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 28, 33 and 34 all in Township 34 North, Range 25 East, W.M. This sale is Export Restricted. Each log sort will be sold individually. Minimum acceptable bids listed are set at delivered log prices. Sort 01approximately 6235 tons DF/WL 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $82.00/ton. Sort 02 approximately 3048 tons DF/WL 7-10” minimum acceptable bid $67.00/ton. Sort 03 approximately 1184 tons DF/WL 5-6” and non-chuck DF/WL 7-10” minimum acceptable bid $50.00/ton. Sort 04 approximately 360 tons PP 6-10” minimum acceptable bid $50.00/ton. Sort 05 approximately 231 tons PP 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $60.00/ton. Sort 06 approximately 162 tons DF/WL 2”+ utility and non-chuck DF/WL 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $22.00/ton.

CORDUROY FIT SORTS, App. Nos. 094928-095022, 7 miles northwest and 5 miles northeast of Loomis, WA on part(s) of Sections 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 all in Township 39 North, Range 25 East, Sections 16 all in Township 39 North, Range 26 East, Sections 16 all in Township 39 North, Range 25 East, Sections 31 all in Township 40 North, Range 25 East, Sections 36 all in Township 40 North, Range 24 East, W.M. This sale is export restricted. Each log sort will be sold individually. Minimum acceptable bids listed are set at delivered log prices. Sort 01 approximately 9765 tons DF/WL 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $82.00/ton. Sort 02 approximately 8334 tons DF/WL 7-10” minimum acceptable bid $67.00/ton. Sort 03 approximately 3153 tons ES/LP/AF and non-chuck DF/WL 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $66.00/ton. Sort 04 approximately 1153 ES/LP/AF and non-chuck DF/WL 7-10” minimum acceptable bid $57.00/ton. Sort 05 approximately 3257 tons DF/ES/LP/AF/WL 5-6” minimum acceptable bid $50.00/ton. Sort 06 approximately 558 tons DF/LP/WL/ES 5”+ and non-houselog 11”+ dead utility, minimum acceptable bid $50.00/ton.

Sort 07 approximately 2214 tons DF/ES/LP/AF/WL 2”+ green utility, minimum acceptable bid $22.00/ton. Sort 08 approximately 279 tons ES/DF/WL 11”+ dead house logs, minimum acceptable bid $80.00/ton.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.