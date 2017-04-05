820 (2017-071 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP

(2017-071 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO CHANGE A PORTION OF TH PLACE OF USE AND PUPOSE OF USE AUTHORIZED UNDER WATER RIGHT NO. G4-26840C(A)

TAKE NOTICE:

That Highland Partnership of Chelan County, Washington, on September 29, 2016, under Application No. CG4-26840C(A), applied to change a portion of Water Right No. G4 26840C(A) into Ecology’s Trust Water Rights Program (TWRP).

That the existing right has a priority date of July 1, 1980, and currently authorizes the use of 4,543 gpm and 45.5 acre-feet of water per year for the irrigation of 550 acres during the months of March and November only, and 92.5 acre-feet annually for frost protection. The authorized place of use is located within portions of the S l/2 of Sections 22 and 23; portions of NE l/4 of Sec. 28 and 33;W l/2 of Sec. 26; Sec. 27; portions of Sec. 34 and the NW1/4of Sec. 35 all within T. 30 N., R. 26 E.W.M. That the right authorizes withdrawal of water from four wells. Three wells are located within the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 35 and one well is located within the SE1/4SWI/4 of Section 26; all within T.30 N., R. 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County Washington.

That up to 4,543 gpm and 45.5 acre-feet of the water right are proposed for transfer into the TWRP for the purposes of instream flow benefit of the Columbia River and for the mitigation of new out of-stream uses during the months of March and November.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: April 5, 2017

