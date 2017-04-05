820 (2017-072 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP,

(2017-072 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO CHANGE A PORTION OF THE PURPOSE AND PLACE OF USE OF WATER RIGHT NO. G4-27774(A)C

TAKE NOTICE: That Highland Partnership of Chelan County, Washington, on September 29, 2016, under Application No. CG4-27774C(A), applied to change a portion of Water Right No.

G4-27774C(A) to an instream flow trust water right managed by Ecology’ s Trust Water Rights Program (TWRP).

That the existing right has a priority date of November 30, 1981, and currently authorizes the use of 1,764 gpm and 414 acre-feet per year for irrigation of 550 acres from April 1 to October 31 and frost protection. The annual quantity is non-additive to Water Right No. S3-21014C(A) and Trust Water Right S3-21014(B)C. The authorized place of use is located within portions of the S l/2 of Sections 22 and 23;portions of NEl/4 of Sec.28 and 33; W l/2 of Sec.26; Sec. 27; portions of Sec. 34 and the NW I/4 of Sec. 35 all within T.30 N., R. 26 E.W.M. That the existing right authorizes water withdrawal from four wells. Three wells are located within the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 35 and one well is located within the SE1/4SWI/4 of Section 26; all within T. 30 N., R. 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County Washington.

That up to 1,764 gpm and 414 acre-feet of the water right are proposed for transfer into the TWRP for the purpose of mitigation of new out-of-stream uses on the Columbia River from April 1 to October 31 each year.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611,Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: April 5, 2017

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.