820 (2017-074 April 5, 12) The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board,

(2017-074 April 5, 12) The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board, 149 3rd N., Room 102, P.O. Box 791, Okanogan WA 98840, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology Aquatic Plant and Algae Management NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project applies to the following geographical areas: treatments will continue on Osoyoos, Palmer and Spectacle Lakes and we are adding Alta, Patterson and Leader Lakes to our permit.

The permit allows the discharge of a specific list of pesticides provided permit conditions are met, however the pesticides currently anticipated for use are: 2,4-D Amine, Diquat dibromide, Endothall (dipotassium salt), Endothall (mono-salt), and Triclopyr TEA.

Ecology has made a SEPA determination of significance with the adoption of an existing environmental document for this proposal.

Any person desiring to present their views to Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments should address whether coverage under this permit is appropriate for the proposed project. Comments must be submitted to Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program, Attn: Aquatic Pesticide Permit Manager, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600.

