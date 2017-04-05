820 (2017-077 April 5) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

(2017-077 April 5) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals will be received for the following project:

Bridgeport State Park - RV Dump Station Replacement

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This project consists of demolition/abandonment of existing RV dump station and septic system components and construction of a new RV dump waste treatment and disposal system consisting of a septic tank, duplex pump station, sewage lagoon, electrical, sewer, and water utilities, dump station reconstruction, and site restoration.

PROJECT LOCATION: Bridgeport State Park is located at 235A Half Sun Way, Bridgeport, Washington, in Okanogan County.

ESTIMATED BID RANGE: $200,000 - $250,000

BID OPENING TIME: 1:00PM, Thursday, April 13, 2017

PREBID WALKTHROUGH: 11:00AM, Thursday, April 6, 2017. Meet at the project site. PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, ADDENDA, AND PLAN HOLDERS LIST: Are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on “bxwa.com”; “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Washington State Parks & Recreation”, and “04/11/2017”. (Note: Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project.)

PLANS MAY ALSO BE VIEWED THROUGH: Builders Exchange, Everett WA; Associated Builders And Contractors, Spokane WA; Tri City Construction Council, Kennewick WA; Daily Journal of Commerce, Seattle WA; CMD Plan Center, Norcross GA; Seattle, WA; Weekly Construction Reporter, Bellingham WA; Daily Journal Of Commerce Plan Center, Portland OR; Southwest Washington Contractors Association, Vancouver WA; Lower Columbia Contractor Plan Center, Longview WA.

Technical questions regarding this project must be directed to Arnold P. Larsen, Project Representative, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Eastern Region Headquarters, 270 9th St NE, Suite 200, East Wenatchee, WA 98802-7674, at telephone (509) 665-4334, fax (509) 679-4843, email arnold.larsen@parks.wa.gov.

Bidder Responsibility will be evaluated for this project. In determining bidder responsibility, the Owner shall consider an overall accounting of the criteria set forth in Division 00 - Instructions To Bidders. Please direct questions regarding this subject to the office of the Engineer.

Voluntary numerical MWBE goals of 10% MBE and 6% WBE have been established for this project. Achievement of these goals is encouraged. Bidders may contact the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise to obtain information on certified firms.

Washington State Parks reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities.

Jacquie James, Lead Contracts Specialist

Contracts, Grants & Procurement Services

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.