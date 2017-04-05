820 (2017-078 April 5, 12) Okanogan County has been awarded federal funds

(2017-078 April 5, 12) Okanogan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.

Okanogan County has been chosen to receive $22,204 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board made up of (the Mayor, United Way, et al.) will determine how the funds awarded to Okanogan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Okanogan County Community Action Council has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Colville Tribes, Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, the Support Center, and all Okanogan County Food Pantries participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Steve Fletcher or John Perry at 509-422-4041, Okanogan County Community Action Council, PO Box 1067, Okanogan, WA 98840 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is April 19, 2017.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.