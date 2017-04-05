820 (2017-079 April 5, 12) INVITATION TO BID

(2017-079 April 5, 12) INVITATION TO BID

Bid No. 421-17

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday April 26, 2017, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read. This bid is for the purchase of pole mount and pad mount distribution transformers for District rebuilds and for stock.

All bids must be sealed and prominently marked “Bid No. 421-17” on the outside of the envelope . The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Specifications and documents regarding this Request for Proposals may be obtained by contacting Roy Schwilke at the District’s Okanogan office or by phone at 509-422-8484. Documents are also available on the District’s website at www.okanoganpud.org and clicking on the appropriate link.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the order of the Commissioners of Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County for the sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal or accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the proposal with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington .

This Request for Proposals shall be considered to be in conformity with RCW 54.04.070 and 54.04.080.

/s/Roy Schwilke

Purchasing/Facilities

