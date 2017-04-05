820 (2017-082 April 5) Project Review Committee Special Meeting to Review OPUD Enloe Dam Project

(2017-082 April 5) Project Review Committee Special Meeting to Review OPUD Enloe Dam Project Application

Next PRC Meeting:

April 27, 2017

CPARB’s Project Review Committee (PRC) will be having a Special Meeting for one (1) project application starting at 9:00 a.m. Location: Northwest Carpenters Facility, Main Conference Room 2nd Floor, 25120 Pacific Highway South, Kent Washington 98032.

Items on Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

Public Comments

Okanogan PUD1 Enloe Hydroelectric Dam Project

Application Review Post Mortem, Adjourn.

The public may present Comments Only regarding the project beginning at 9:05 a.m. but comments are limited to 2 minutes. Written public comments can be emailed to PRC@des.wa.gov .

Written Public Comments due by 5:00 pm April 17th via USPS to:

Project Review Committee

c/o Talia Baker/

Nancy Deakins

Dept. of Enterprise Services, P O Box 41476,

Olympia, WA 98504-1476

Contact Talia Baker at (360) 407-8260 or talia.baker@des.wa.gov for questions.

For agenda, and directions visit: http://www.des.wa.gov/about/Committees/CPARB/PRC/

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.