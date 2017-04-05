820 (2017-082 April 5) Project Review Committee Special Meeting to Review OPUD Enloe Dam Project

(2017-082 April 5) Project Review Committee Special Meeting to Review OPUD Enloe Dam Project Application
Next PRC Meeting:
April 27, 2017
CPARB’s Project Review Committee (PRC) will be having a Special Meeting for one (1) project application starting at 9:00 a.m. Location: Northwest Carpenters Facility, Main Conference Room 2nd Floor, 25120 Pacific Highway South, Kent Washington 98032.
Items on Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Public Comments
Okanogan PUD1 Enloe Hydroelectric Dam Project
Application Review Post Mortem, Adjourn.
The public may present Comments Only regarding the project beginning at 9:05 a.m. but comments are limited to 2 minutes. Written public comments can be emailed to PRC@des.wa.gov .
Written Public Comments due by 5:00 pm April 17th via USPS to:
Project Review Committee
c/o Talia Baker/
Nancy Deakins
Dept. of Enterprise Services, P O Box 41476,
Olympia, WA 98504-1476
Contact Talia Baker at (360) 407-8260 or talia.baker@des.wa.gov for questions.
For agenda, and directions visit: http://www.des.wa.gov/about/Committees/CPARB/PRC/
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment